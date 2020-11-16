Embassy Theatre cancels ‘The Nutcracker’ due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, the Embassy Theatre announced on Facebook that it would be canceling “The Nutcracker” performances on Dec. 5 and 6 due to the governor’s executive order and COVID-19 concerns.

Project Ballet hopes to reschedule the performances in May 2021, according to the Facebook post.

The theater says that refunds will be issued, however any refund could take up to a month to process.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665.