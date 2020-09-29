Embassy Theatre and Three Rivers Music partner for 2020-2021 Cabaret Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre and the Three Rivers Music Theatre announced Monday that they are partnering to present the 2020-2021 Cabaret Series on the Embassy stage.

The show line up includes:

Ladies Night on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

At the Movies: Songs of the Silver Screen on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 8 p.m.

True colors: A Pride Cabaret on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Ladies Night showcases Fort Wayne’s fiercest vocal powerhouses, the press release said. The show features iconic ‘diva hits’ of pop music, stage and screen. While this event is perfect for a night with the girls, men are welcome to attend. The show’s Director and Music Director is Jodi Cotton-Street.

At the Movies: Songs of the Silver Screen features songs of the cinema at a family friendly event. The audience will walk through the most iconic music in motion picture history, the release said.

True Colors: A Pride Cabaret features the iconic hits of pop music, stage and screen that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. This is a perfect way to celebrate Pride Month in Fort Wayne, the release said.

“Individual show tickets can be purchased. However, a flex pass gains entry to all three cabaret shows at a discount. Save $5 per adult ticket by purchasing the flex pass option, only available through Oct. 17,” the release said.

Ticket pricing:

Adult: $30

Student: $20

Virtual: $20

Flex Pass: $75

The theater is offering virtual tickets for those who are not comfortable attending the events at the theatre. A valid email address is required at checkout for this option, the release said. A private live stream link will be sent to the email to be viewed at show time only. One virtual pass per household.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticket Master and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy by calling 260-424-5665. The Embassy member presale begins Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. The Public sale begins Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about Three Rivers Music Theatre, visit the theatre’s website.