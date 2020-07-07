Embassy pushes TobyMac concert to 2021

This Feb. 15, 2016 file photo shows Christian artist TobyMac at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre has announced that the TobyMac show that was originally scheduled for Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. has been rescheduled for Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7 p.m.

This decision was based on guidelines form the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.

“The health and safety of our audiences is our highest priority,” the press release said.

All tickets for the original concert date will be honored for the new date. Embassy Theatre said that ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled concert will have until August 6 to request a refund. The refund could take up to a month.

Refunds will be given to any tickets purchased through the Embassy Theatre and ticketmaster.com. Purchases using a credit or debit card will be refunded digitally. Tickets purchased with cash or a gift card are asked to contact the Embassy Theatre by phone at 260-424-5665 for a refund. Embassy Theatre said that they are unable to refund tickets that were purchased through other channels.

The Embassy Theatre said that staff will be available throughout the day of the original event to assist customers and answer questions regarding the new date.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused, but if you have any further questions, please visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260.424.5665,” the press release said.

Box office hours are:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Embassy Theatre said their box office lobby has reopened to the public, social distancing is required and safety measures have been put into place to help reduce the exposure to COVID-19.