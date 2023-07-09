Elton John’s final tour named “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concluded in Stockholm Saturday, July 8.

His tour started in North America in 2018 with a brief pause during the pandemic. He also played to a mammoth crowd at Glastonbury Festival earlier in the summer.

Coldplay leader Chris Martin sent Elton a video message thanking him for his contribution to music, and for the work of his AIDS foundation. The band and lead singer, a long-time fan of John, was also playing in Sweden, in the city of Gothenburg.

In an earlier article published by WANE 15 Elton John made it clear while he was done touring, he was far from being done with his music career.