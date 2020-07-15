Ellie Goulding on Juice WRLD’s death: ‘It really hit me’

In this combination photo, recording artist Ellie Goulding performs at BLI Summer Jam 2019 in Wantagh, N.Y. on June, 14, 2019, left, and Juice WRLD performs during his “Death Race for Love Tour” in Philadelphia on May 15, 2019. Goulding collaborated with the late rapper Juice WRLD on “Hate Me,” which is featured on her new album being released Friday. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joining forces on a song with another artist is a big deal for Ellie Goulding, and she remembers working together with late rapper Juice WRLD on “Hate Me,” which is featured on her new album being released Friday.

Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine in December. Goulding said his death “really it me.” The rapper was 21 years old and released a batch of successful songs and albums, including the hit “Lucid Dreams,” which reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. His first posthumous album, “Legends Never Die,” was released last week.

