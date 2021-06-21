Eliza Toth to hold CD release show on Embassy Theatre stage Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced it is holding Eliza Toth’s CD Release Show on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“Toth has been stealing hearts in Fort Wayne since the beginning of the millennium, performing with various bands with her soulful rock prowess and drawing comparisons to the likes of Grace Slick, Ann Wilson (of Heart) and Alanis Morissette,” the theater said.

Photo courtesy of the Embassy Theatre

After performing on some of Fort Wayne’s most iconic stages, Toth is releasing her full-length debut album, Oak. Her title track “Oak” was written to inspire others to believe in their own strength and ability to overcome. Her lyrics, “I am made with the groove and the grain of oak,” describe her sound as she embodies the grooves of rock n’ roll and the grain of country roads.

Adam Baker & the Heartache are opening for Eliza, the theater said. What started out as a 3-piece, electric, rock and roll band slowly morphed into an Americana and bluegrass infused indie-folk band. They focus their energy on songwriting and thick vocal harmonies. Adam Baker’s first solo album was released in May.

There will be a 15-minute intermission between bands.

The Embassy bar will feature Leinenkugel Summer Shandy for $5.

The theater said tickets for the Eliza Toth Band CD Release Show are $15 ($20 day of show), plus applicable

fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.