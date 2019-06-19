Eli Young Band coming to Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Eli Young Band is coming to Fort Wayne this summer. The popular country band will hold a concert at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion on July 13.

Some of their award winning hits include “Drunk Last Night,” “Crazy Girl,” and “Even if it Breaks Your Heart.” They have previously toured with top country artists such as Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Rascal Flatts.

They will be joined by young guest performer Mason Ramsey. Mason is an 11-year-old country singer whose YouTube video went viral in 2018. According to his website, has since signed with Atlantic Records and was featured on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. on July 13. Tickets are now on sale here.