Duesies & Movies kicks off Saturday with ‘The Princess and the Frog’

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACD) is launching the Duesies & Movies series with the first of three outdoor movie nights on Saturday, beginning at sundown.

The first feature film, The Princess and the Frog, will be screened in the education plaza on the campus of the museum. The movie will be projected on a screen in the parking lot and audio will be available on a dedicated FM channel, ACD said. Parking is first come, first served. All members of the community are welcome and encouraged to join.

“We’re hoping to celebrate Auburn’s automotive legacy as we celebrate the art of film. We want everyone in the community to be able to safely enjoy educational opportunities this summer in a fun way!” said Elyse Faulkner, Education & Programs Manager for the museum.

Set in the 1920s New Orleans, the film tells the story of a hardworking waitress named Tiana who dreams of opening her own restaurant. After kissing a prince who has been turned into a frog by an evil witch doctor, Tiana becomes a frog herself and must find a way to turn back into a human before it is too late.

For more information, visit automobilemuseum.org, or call 260-925-1444.

ACD said movie titles are subject to change depending on licensing and availability. Activities are made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.