Drive-in theaters around US will show Garth Brooks concert, but you might have to travel to see it

Garth Brooks will perform at drive-in theaters around the country later this month. Virtually, at least.

The country music superstar announced this week plans to show a concert at some 300 drive-in theaters, with an entrance fee of $100 a car. The one-night-only event will be held Saturday, June 27 at dusk, rain or shine.

You might have trouble finding a local drive-ins to hear Garth sing “Friends in Low Places,” though.

The Van-Del Drive-In in Van Wert County, Ohio is planning to show the concert. The Auburn Garrett Drive In is still debating on whether to.

The Huntington Twin Drive-In in Huntington is closed and won’t show it. The 13-24 Drive In in Wabash told WANE 15 that it hadn’t been made aware of the concert.

Tickets for Garth’s drive-in theater concerts will go on sale June 19.