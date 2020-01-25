Doubts loom over nominating process for Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The process that determines who becomes a Grammy nominee has been put in the spotlight after the Recording Academy’s ousted CEO alleged improprieties in a damaging lawsuit.

The academy says nominees are selected from a list of contenders who are voted into the top 20 in each category.

But some people view the voting process as less than transparent because the choice of finalists happens behind closed doors.

That has stirred claims that people on key committees promote projects they worked on or projects they favor based on personal relationships.

The 62nd Grammys are on Sunday.

