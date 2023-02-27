FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) They’ve won multiple Grammy Awards winners and are enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and for their 50th Anniversary Tour, the Doobie Brothers will perform in Fort Wayne this summer.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. for the June 23 show at the Memorial Coliseum.

Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee are back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.

Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.”

In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin’ on July 26, 2022.