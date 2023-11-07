FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After taking over the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in February, “Disney on Ice” will be returning to Fort Wayne for another show featuring a “magical search.”

From Feb. 22-25, “Disney on Ice will perform “Mickey’s Search Party,” where Mickey Mouse and friends will go on an “adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 14 and can be found on Ticketmaster.

Customers can also sign up before Nov. 14 to become a preferred customer and “get exclusive access” to presale information.