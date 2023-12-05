(CBS) – A piece of cinema history comes home this year when six box-office juggernauts from Oscar-winning director James Cameron are released.

The six titles – The Abyss, True Lies, Aliens, Titanic, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water – will be made available in 4K UHD digital and 4K UHD Blu-ray disc.

Cameron, who has helmed three of the five highest-grossing movies of all time, said “There’s a world of emotions in revisiting these films and I hope we’ve captured some of that in the new bonus materials we created for our fans.”

Oscar-winning producer Jon Landau added, “We really wanted to deliver the best possible experience at home so viewers could immerse themselves both in the films and the journeys we went through to make them.”

The 4K transfer for each release will be presented in superb Dolby Vision HDR and with an immersive Atmos audio mix. Additionally, most of the releases will arrive with several hours of captivating all-new bonus features. From the eight hours of Avatar: The Way of Water bonus including all-new deleted scenes to the five hours of new and legacy Titanic extras, fans will delight in the numerous hours of never-before-seen materials.