Detroit science center no longer planning for RoboCop statue

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, body parts for a RoboCop statue are displayed in sculptor conservator Giorgio Gikas’ studio in Detroit. The Detroit News reports that the Michigan Science Center announced Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that it no longer plans to be home to the 11-foot-tall bronze RoboCop statue. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The largest fictional keeper of law and order in Detroit may not stand watch at one Motor City museum as planned.

The Detroit News reports that the Michigan Science Center announced Wednesday that it no longer plans to be home to an 11-foot-tall bronze RoboCop statue.

\The Michigan Science Center said in a statement that due to “unprecedented pressures” from the coronavirus pandemic, “resources must now be entirely focused on our core mission of serving Michigan’s students and families.”

The 1987 film “RoboCop” was set — but not filmed — in a futuristic and crime-ridden Detroit. The title character, a cyborg police officer, was played by actor Peter Weller.