Dennis DeYoung of Styx brings ‘Grand Illusion’ tour to The Clyde

Dennis DeYoung, best known for being a founding member of the rock band Styx as lead vocalist performs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casinos’ Hard Rock Live on Monday , Aug. 20, 2012 in Hollywood, Fla. (Photo Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dennis DeYoung, a founding member of Styx, will perform at The Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Alum Tour will feature DeYoung playing that album in its entirety plus all eight Styx Top Ten hits “Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away” “Too Much Time on my Hands,” “Best of Times,” “Mr. Roboto,” plus classic rock anthems “Renegade,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Suite Madame Blue,” and many more.

DENNIS DEYOUNG: THE GRAND ILLUSION 40TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM TOUR

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Clyde Theatre

All Ages Welcome

Reserved Seating

7PM Doors / 8PM Show

Tickets – $39 / $59 / $69 / $79

Tickets On Sale Thursday, December 5 at 10AM EST!