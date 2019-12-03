Dennis DeYoung of Styx brings ‘Grand Illusion’ tour to The Clyde

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dennis DeYoung, a founding member of Styx, will perform at The Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Alum Tour will feature DeYoung playing that album in its entirety plus all eight Styx Top Ten hits “Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away” “Too Much Time on my Hands,” “Best of Times,” “Mr. Roboto,” plus classic rock anthems “Renegade,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Suite Madame Blue,” and many more.
DENNIS DEYOUNG: THE GRAND ILLUSION 40TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM TOUR
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Clyde Theatre
All Ages Welcome
Reserved Seating
7PM Doors / 8PM Show
Tickets – $39 / $59 / $69 / $79
Tickets On Sale Thursday, December 5 at 10AM EST!