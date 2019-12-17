David Lee Roth added to KISS show in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rock icon David Lee Roth will join KISS when the legendary band performs in Fort Wayne in February.

The Memorial Coliseum said Tuesday that the former Van Halen frontman had been added as a special guest to the last leg of the “End of the Road Tour” that will stop in Fort Wayne on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

“David Lee Roth will bring his exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy,” the Memorial Coliseum said.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.livenation.com.