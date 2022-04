FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rockers Daughtry have announced a tour date in Fort Wayne.

The band fronted by former American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Saturday, July 30. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Daughtry’s 2006 debut album rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The band has found success with hits like “It’s Not Over,” “Waiting for Superman,” “Over You” and “Home.”

For more on Daughtry’s show at the Clyde Theatre, click here.