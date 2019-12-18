Country star Scotty McCreery to play at the Embassy Theatre

Scotty McCreery will be at the Embassy Theatre on Thursday, March 5, 2020 .

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Country music singer Scotty McCreery will perform in Fort Wayne.

The Embassy Theatre announced Wednesday that the former ‘American Idol’ winner will play at the historic venue Thursday, March 5, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

After winning season 10 of American Idol in 2011, McCreery enjoyed mainstream success with his debut album Clear as Day and 2013’s See You Tonight, with hits like “Five More Minutes,” “The Trouble with Girls” and “This Is It.” He released Seasons Change last year.

Tickets for McCreery’s show at the Embassy Theatre will be available Friday at ticketmaster.com or 800.745.3000 and at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.6287) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.