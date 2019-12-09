Country star Lee Brice to play at the Clyde

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Country music star Lee Brice will perform in Fort Wayne next year.

The Clyde Theatre announced Monday that the two-time CMA, ACM, and Grammy Song of the Year nominee will perform Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Known for hits like “I Don’t Dance,” “Hard To Love,” and “Rumor,” Brice is known for his “wild live shows and the soul he puts into his performances,” according to a promotional release.

Ticket info:

Buy tickets online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater.