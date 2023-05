FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Country superstar Cole Swindell is performing in Fort Wayne later this year.

Swindell is bringing his tour to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on October 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $38.50 to $68.50. Get your tickets here.

Swindell will be joined by special guests Conner Smith and Greylan James.