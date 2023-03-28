INDIANAPOLIS – Brad Paisley will bring some star power to this year’s Firestone Legends Day Concert.

The country megastar will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, May 27. Special guests Russell Dickerson and Jackson Dean will open the show at 7 p.m.

The concert brings the celebration surrounding the Indianapolis 500 to downtown Indianapolis on the night before the race.

“Concerts build tremendous energy and excitement in the lead-up to the green flag on Race Day,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As fans enjoy country hits at the Firestone Legends Day Concert under the lights of downtown in a fantastic venue, we’ll have IMS ready to welcome more than 300,000 people beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Legends Day starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Public Drivers’ Meeting and autograph sessions. After that, the party heads downtown with the AES 500 Festival Parade and the Firestone Legends Day Concert.

Paisley is one of the most recognizable faces in country music. He’s racked up numerous awards during his two-decade-plus career, including three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. He’s penned 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at LiveNation.com. The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.