FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Country music star Billy Currington has announced a show at Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre.

The “People Are Crazy” singer will play at the Clyde Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Billy Currington is a Grammy-nominated singer known for hits like “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer” and “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right.”