FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 crews received an exclusive look Wednesday night as the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre prepared for the production of “Something Rotten” with a dress rehearsal.

“Something Rotten” is a musical comedy that features song and dance numbers as it tells a story of two brothers who were competitors of William Shakespeare that set out to write the world’s first musical back in the 1590s. Christopher J. Murphy, director of ‘Something Rotten’, said this will be the first time this musical has been produced in Fort Wayne.

“People love musicals in Fort Wayne, and so we’re really thrilled to bring something that people have maybe never seen to the Civic stage,” Murphy said.

Murphy believes that guests will find the musical to be a hilarious show.

“I keep telling people if you love musical theater, this show has tons of easter eggs and homage that you’re going to love it. If you love Shakespeare, it’s going to have tons of easter eggs and homages as that you’ll love, and if you don’t like either of those things, it’s still hilarious. It’s got amazing tap dancing and beautiful music, great jokes. You’re just going to have a really, really good time,” Murphy said.

WANE 15 Meteorologist Nathan Gidley is a performer in the production. He will play the role of Lord Clapham.

‘Something Rotten’ will run July 21 – July 23, and July 28 – July 30 at the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre located inside the Arts United Center on 303 E Main St. You can purchase tickets here.