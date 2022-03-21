FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is hosting comedian Lewis Black for his “Off the Rails” tour on Sep. 25.

Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Embassy Theatre’s website, Ticketmaster and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and

finger pointing to expose life’s absurdities, hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.