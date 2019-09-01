Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash

FILE – In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart has been injured in a car crash in the hills above Malibu on Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

