Comedian John Crist announces tour stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular comedian John Crist will bring his new show to Fort Wayne later this year.

Crist’s Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour will stop at the Embassy Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

Crist has more than 1 billion video views and 4 million fans on social media. He’s known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” and “Brands that need to be CANCELLED.”

In 2019, Crist made Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours list for his “Human Being Tour,” and held the designation for four straight weeks. He’s been featured on ESPN, The Today Show, HLN, US Weekly, USA Today, SiriusXM, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Cracked, and even The Golf Channel.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” said Crist. “I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter.”

Tickets for John Crist’s Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour show at the Embassy Theatre an be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.