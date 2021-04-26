Comedian Jo Koy to perform at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Comedian Jo Koy will bring his popular stand-up act to Fort Wayne this fall.

Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Koy has had five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his latest variety special In His Element that is current streaming on Netflix. He’ll shoot his third stand-up special in 2022.

In 2019, Koy reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.