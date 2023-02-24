FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musical artists from two genres are taking the stage at the Foellinger Theatre as part of the venue’s Summer Concert Series.

In the first performance, two country stars are joining forces on June 1.

Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence are making a stop at the Foellinger Theatre on their co-headlining tour. The two artists will be singing some of their greatest hits that span 30 years in the country genre.

Those ticket sales began Feb. 17.

America, celebrating 53 years as a classic rock band, is performing July 10. Some of their hits include “A Horse With No Name” and “You Can Do Magic.”

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, or through the Parks and Recreation Department, starting Friday at 10 a.m.