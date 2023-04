VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Grand Funk Railroad will be on stage in Van Wert this fall for their American Band Tour.

Also known as “The American Band,” the classic rock sensation is in town November 4 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now for Van Wert Live members, and general admission sales start April 28. Prices range from $39 to $99, according to the website. Get tickets here.