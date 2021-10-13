Cinema Center’s 2021 Hobnobben Film Festival begins Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday kicks off Cinema Center’s 2021 Hobnobben Film Festival at the Embassy Theatre.

This Friday – Sunday, the festival will feature a diverse lineup of film artistry. Some specific callouts for this year’s festival include:

Sic feature length films

101 short films

31 films by first-time filmmakers

26% of films have a local or Indiana connection

Almost 40% of films are made by women directors

Five live streamed panel discussions featured throughout the festival

Films from 20 countries; 19 languages featured

FREE film open to the public: Greyland (Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.) – This is a pre-screening of a work in progress.

“These independent films have not been rated. Many do address complicated and adult issues. Those concerned about age-appropriate content are encouraged to look at the schedule and description of the films, all of which is available online, before purchasing tickets,” the theater said.

The opening night reception will allow guests to meet filmmakers, pose for selfies and enjoy appetizers. The theater said a cash bar and Hobnobben merchandise will also be available.

During the reception, there will be several live performances:

Fort Wayne Dance Collective Title: Together We Rise This piece is a vision of what the world could be, if we all sought to support and champion one another in times of adversity. We may have disparate dreams, but the only way we can truly succeed is by standing together against hatred, bigotry, inequality and injustice. Music: “Wildfire” and “Wildfire- Alternate” by SYML Choreographer: Taylor Morris Dancers: Allison Brandgard, Yaro Carpenter, Rachel Jones, Taylor Morris, Bri Spellman

Fort Wayne Dance Collective Title: Textured Consonance Each dancer in this piece represents a layer of the music. Although they perform individual movement phrases, similar to a song using different instruments, they come together to create a harmonious composition. Music: “Echoes” by 2WEI Choreographer: Bekka Ferguson Dancers: Hannah Bond, Corinne Hobbs, Rachel Jones, Mandie Kolkman

The DisDress Dolls Burlesque Show (45 min) A burlesque troupe from South Bend, Indiana (and the subject of one of the films, Welcome to the Dollhouse), these amazing women challenge society’s expectations of female power, femininity and beauty (starring Veda DeVille, Poppy Lane, Robin Rapscallion, River Thong and more).



The theater said the awards ceremony will take place in the auditorium before the feature film Natyam on Friday evening.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, fwembassytheatre.org and at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665 located at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Prices do not include acceptable fees:

Full-day passes are $25 each.

A three-day pass is $45.

A VIP all-access pass can be purchased for $100. This can be found when you select the 3-day pass option online.

Individual movies are $10 each

Student options are available as well ($5 for individual movies and a 3-day pass for $22.50) by visiting the box office.

Learn more about Hobnobben and details on daily schedules here.



