FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Nov. 17, some of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as part of a fall 2023 tour.

The tour will feature TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams, but Zach Williams will not perform at the Fort Wayne show.

The Awakening Foundation is behind the tour and is an organization that aims to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors.

“The Awakening team couldn’t be more thrilled to bring together the talents of TobyMac, MercyMe, and [Zach Williams] for this incredible tour,” said Dan Fife, founder and president of Awakening Events.

General ticket sales go live at noon on Friday, April 14.