Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed” after she gave birth to their first child together.
The 41-year-old ”Avengers” actor and the 30-year-old children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
The post included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses; including Psalm 126:3: “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”
Pratt also has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris.
The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
