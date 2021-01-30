Chip and Joanna Gaines return in ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’

(NEXSTAR) – “Fixer Upper” fans rejoice, the long wait is over.

The first episode of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new series “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” debuted Friday on the streaming service discovery+. The first four episodes of the show will be released on Fridays as a preview of their Magnolia Network, which is set to launch this spring.

It’s been a long-anticipated return for the home renovation power couple since the last new episode of their HGTV series “Fixer Upper” aired in 2018.

“Home means everything to us and getting to help people create a place to call their own is the kind of work that never gets old,” the couple said about the first episode.

In Friday’s episode, Chip and Joanna team up with newlyweds Lucas and Laney who warned the design and renovation veterans that the condition of their house would be like “nothing [they’d] ever seen before.”

“It didn’t take but a minute after we stepped through the front door to see that these two weren’t kidding!” Chip and Joanna said.

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” as well as Magnolia Network show “The Lost Kitchen,” are now available to stream on discovery+.