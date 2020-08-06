Chip and Joanna bringing ‘Fixer Upper’ back

(CNN) Fans of the wildly popular HGTV show “Fixer Upper” featuring the husband and wife duo of Chip and Joanna Gaines have reason to rejoice. After a more than two year hiatus, the two are bringing the show back on their new Magnolia network.

Chip and Joanna posted a video on Instagram to share the news. You can watch the video in the player in this story.

In a statement they said, “We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon.”

For those unfamiliar with the show, Chip and Joanna find and renovate homes for clients in Waco, Texas.