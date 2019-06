FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Eli Young Band is coming to Fort Wayne this summer. The popular country band will hold a concert at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion on July 13.

Some of their award winning hits include "Drunk Last Night," "Crazy Girl," and "Even if it Breaks Your Heart." They have previously toured with top country artists such as Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Rascal Flatts.