FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival will welcome national artists CeeLo Green, Ginuwine and The Why Store.

The festival released its concert lineup Monday. The festival runs July 8-16.

“We believe we have put together a lineup that hits many different genres, and will give everyone a reason to come out and celebrate together,” said TRF executive director Justin Shurley.

The lineup features: