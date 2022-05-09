SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) — As Cedar Point opened for guests this past weekend, one of the Ohio amusement park’s most thrilling rides was not running.

Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, has been shut down for the 2022 season.

A banner on the amusement park’s website says it matter-of-factly: “Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for the 2022 season.”

Last August, woman was severely injured when a metal bracket broke off the 420-foot-high roller coaster as the ride was ending a run, striking the 44-year-old woman in the head while she was standing in line.

This winter, state investigators found no evidence that Cedar Point acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe, and no sanctions were recommended.

Cedar Point spokesperson said then, though, that ride would remain closed for the 2022 season.

Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003. It launches riders on a straightaway at 120 mph before it climbs a hill and then comes back down. The ride lasts less than 20 seconds.

