The part had flown off the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Ohio’s Cedar Point as the ride was ending a run. (Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) — Cedar Point is shutting down its popular Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

The Ohio amusement park said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it was retiring the strata coaster – the world’s first – after 19 seasons and 18 million riders.

Top Thrill Dragster did not open this season. Last year, a woman was severely injured when a metal bracket broke off the 420-foot-high roller coaster as the ride was ending a run, striking the 44-year-old woman in the head while she was standing in line.

This winter, state investigators found no evidence that Cedar Point acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe, and no sanctions were recommended. Still, though, Cedar Point kept the ride closed.

Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003. It launched riders on a straightaway at 120 mph before it climbed a hill and then came back down. The ride lasted less than 20 seconds.

In Tuesday’s Facebook post, Cedar Point said its team was “hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.” Cedar Point promised more details later.