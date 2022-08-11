SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) — Cedar Point is going back to its roots with a new area and attractions in 2023.

The Sandusky, Ohio amusement park announced Thursday it will open The Boardwalk, a new themed area along the Lake Erie shoreline that it promise to be “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear.”

The Boardwalk will feature a new ride – the Wild Mouse roller coaster – and a new midway, around a Grand Pavilion with dining and entertainment.

The Boardwalk will be ready for guests when Cedar Point opens for the season in May 2023.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

Wild Mouse Roller Coaster

Cedar Point’s newest coaster will be a nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster. This version, though, will carry riders in cars that spin 360 degrees as they navigate 1,312 feet of bright orange track. The 52 feet tall Wild Mouse will spin, dip, drop and offer hairpin turns like an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse,” Cedar Point said.

Cedar Point Grand Pavilion

Anchoring The Boardwalk, the Grand Pavilion commemorates the park’s original Grand Pavilion entertainment space, which opened in 1888. This new age space will be two levels and feature exclusive dining options, a lake view bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and viewing decks.

More fun

Two existing rides – Matterhorn and Scrambler – will move to The Boardwalk. The Scrambler will be renamed Atomic Scrambler. The Tiki Twirl ride will also be renamed – Calypso, a former park classic. Along with those rides, The Boardwalk will feature Wild Mouse, Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper and WindSeeker.