SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) — Cedar Point is hiring thousands of workers as it prepares for the 2022 season.

The northwest Ohio amusement park said Tuesday it planned to hire 6,500 seasonal workers ahead of its May 7 opening day. Starting pay is $15 per hour.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including:

Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & Beverage

Guest Services and Events

Hotel Operations

Ride Operations

Security

Skill Trade Maintenance

The park also plans to hire multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park, including Maintenance, Food & Beverage, IT and more.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

Cedar Point said it offers “flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.” Workers can also use the Sandusky Transit System for free, and on-site housing is available for some associates.

A complete list of available seasonal and full-time positions can be found at cedarpoint.com/jobs.