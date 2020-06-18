Casting Crowns Drive-In Theater tour to make stop at Coliseum parking lot in August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the entertainment world upside and forced the cancellation and postponement of concerts and performances across the world.

So entertainers have gotten creative and one example is the Casting Crowns Drive-In Theater Tour which will make a stop in Fort Wayne on August, 13.

Tickets for the Fort Wayne performance go on sale Friday at noon and will be sold by the car load (up to 6 people per car).

All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19.