Cardi B apologizes after unverified threat led her to cancel Indianapolis show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they were notified of an unverified threat to the artist that led rapper Cardi B to cancel Tuesday night’s show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” she said in a tweet Tuesday night.

Bankers Life sent a tweet at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday to tell ticketholders the show set to start at 7 p.m. would not go on.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department about 8:30 p.m. sent a tweet confirming the unverified threat. IMPD said there was no immediate threat to public safety.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the musician tweeted a message along with a video of what appeared to be a rehearsal on the stage setup inside the fieldhouse. Cardi B’s tweet said, “Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11, with all tickets to the original show honored. Bankers Life Fieldhouse also tweeted that people unable to attend Sept. 11 can get refunds in the future at the point of purchase.

A later announcement by email from Bankers Life Fieldhouse said, “Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, tonight’s Cardi B performance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been postponed.”

In response to a question about a possible threat, a spokesperson for Bankers Life Fieldhouse declined comment.

The promoter of the concert, Mammoth Live, sent the following statement on the postponement:

“Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.”

Cardi B, 26, has had three No. 1 hits on the Billboard 100.