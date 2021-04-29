Canterbury High School holding outdoor performances of ‘Into the Woods’

Canterbury High School students preparing for outdoor performances of Into the Woods (Photo courtesy of Canterbury School)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury High School theater students are preparing for this weekend’s performances of “Into the Woods,” which will take place outdoors in the woods beside the high school.

“Due to the pandemic, the Canterbury Fine Arts Department made the decision to have their annual spring musical outside to safely accommodate everyone who wants to attend,” Canterbury School said.

The school said an outdoor stage has been constructed for the performances take will place Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for Monday

According to the “Into the Woods” Facebook event, tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Guests will need to bring their own seating.