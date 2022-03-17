ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced Thursday the finalists being considered for induction later this year.
Twelve games are being considered. They include:
- Assassin’s Creed
- Candy Crush Saga
- Dance Dance Revolution
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Minesweeper
- Ms. Pac-Man
- NBA Jam
- PaRappa the Rapper
- Resident Evil
- Rogue
- Sid Meier’s Civilization
- Words with Friends
The winners will be inducted May 5 following voting by an international committee and the public.
Fans can vote online as part of a Player’s Choice Ballot.
The World Video Game Hall of Fame is located inside The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.