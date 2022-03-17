ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced Thursday the finalists being considered for induction later this year.

Twelve games are being considered. They include:

  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Candy Crush Saga
  • Dance Dance Revolution
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Minesweeper
  • Ms. Pac-Man
  • NBA Jam
  • PaRappa the Rapper
  • Resident Evil
  • Rogue
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization
  • Words with Friends

The winners will be inducted May 5 following voting by an international committee and the public.

Fans can vote online as part of a Player’s Choice Ballot.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is located inside The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.