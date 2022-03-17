ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced Thursday the finalists being considered for induction later this year.

Twelve games are being considered. They include:

Assassin’s Creed

Candy Crush Saga

Dance Dance Revolution

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Minesweeper

Ms. Pac-Man

NBA Jam

PaRappa the Rapper

Resident Evil

Rogue

Sid Meier’s Civilization

Words with Friends

The winners will be inducted May 5 following voting by an international committee and the public.

Fans can vote online as part of a Player’s Choice Ballot.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is located inside The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.