Burning Man organizers sue over millions in US permit fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Burning Man organizers are suing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to recover millions of dollars they say the government has overcharged them over the past seven years.

Black Rock City LLC is the nonprofit that produces the annual counter-culture event in the desert north of Reno.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the group filed the suit on Dec. 13 in federal court in Washington.

Organizers say they’re tired of waiting over the past four years for the bureau to provide justification for the nearly $3 million it charges annually for a permit to host the 80,000-person event.

