FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) He rose to fame in the early 80’s with hits like “Cuts like a Knife,” and “Summer of ’69,” and in February of next year, Bryan Adams will perform at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Also appearing will be Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics.

The show is scheduled for February 28, with presale beginning November 14 at 10 a.m. and general ticket sales taking place starting November 17 at 10 a.m.

The “So Happy it Hurts” tour follows the upcoming December release of Adams’ new box set. Live at the Royal Albert Hall which features 35 live songs.