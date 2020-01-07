Bruce Hornsby to perform at the Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bruce Hornsby will bring his blend of music to Fort Wayne this spring.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will play at the Clyde Theatre on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The following is a promotion brief about Hornsby:

Bruce Hornsby burst onto the music scene in the mid-’80s with “The Way It Is,” a massive hit still adored to this day. After winning the Grammy for Best New Artist with his band The Range, he went on to play over 100 shows with the Grateful Dead in the early ’90s. His style has evolved to include rock, jazz, folk, gospel and more, so make sure you see him at The Clyde for a night of musical mastery.