Breaking Benjamin is coming to the Memorial Coliseum this spring as part of the rock band’s world tour.

The bands Seether and Starset as well as Lacey Sturm will also be a part of the show, which is May 4 and in support of Breaking Benjamin’s latest album, EMBER. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be bought at the Memorial Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $69.50. Members of the Breaking Benjamin Fan Club can buy tickets now.

Breaking Benjamin first found success with the album Saturate in 2002 and have produced a plethora of platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, along with touting 8.5 billion streams worldwide.

Seether, formed in South Africa in 1999, gained popularity in the United States with the 2002 single Fine Again and 2004’s Broken. The Ohio-based Starset released the album Horizons this past October. The band’s had commercial success with the song Monster, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard US Mainstream Rock chart in 2017.

Lacey Sturm co-founded the rock band Flyleaf and in 2016 became the first solo female artist to take the top spot of the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart with the release of the album Life Screams.