(CNN) The first trailer for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” was released by Netflix over the weekend to the joy of fans everywhere.

The movie is a sequel to the show and picks up shortly after the series finale. It’s been six years since that final episode aired on AMC and fans are hoping the movie will answer the series cliffhanger question, “what happened to Jesse Pinkman?”

The answer will be revealed when the movie airs on Netflix starting October 11.