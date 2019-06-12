Boyz II Men, Air Supply among free Indiana State Fair concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Alternative rockers Switchfoot, 90s R&B swooners Boyz II Men and 80s pop band Air Supply have been added to the Indiana State Fair concert lineup that already featured country music star Chase Rice and 90s rocker Melissa Etheridge.

The “second wave” of free concerts that will be part of the Indiana State Fair were announced Tuesday. The Indiana State Fair will be held Aug. 2-18.

The five new shows are:

Air Supply – Aug. 5

Switchfoot – Aug. 7

David Nail – Aug. 10

Sixteen Candles – Aug. 13

Boyz II Men – Aug. 14

The first six concerts were announced last week. They are:

Ace Frehley – Aug. 2

Chase Rice – Aug. 4

Pop 2000 Tour feat. O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton – Aug. 9

Melissa Etheridge – Aug. 15

Everclear – Aug. 16

Gospel Music Festival feat. Mary Mary – Aug. 18

Each Indiana State Fair concert is free with paid admission. All shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

The state fair said additional stage shows would be announced June 19.